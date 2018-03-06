AGC Biologics Expands Capacity at Berkeley, California Facility

BERKELEY, California, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --AGC Biologics, a global leader in clinical and commercial manufacturing of therapeutic proteins, announced today that their Berkeley, California facility is adding to its growing capacity with the addition of a 2000L single-use bioreactor (SUB).

This new 2000L SUB highlights AGC Biologics' strong commitment to substantial and continued growth within each of its six facilities across the globe. The Berkeley, California facility specifically has tripled in capacity over the last three years to meet market demand, and now offers cell culture manufacturing in scales from 100L to 3000L, with both SUBs and stainless steel bioreactors. In addition to cGMP manufacturing, the facility provides skilled cell bank manufacturing and storage.

Part of the dynamic California Life Science (CASL) Community and located within one of the largest biotech hubs in the world, the growing AGC Biologics Berkeley facility is dedicated exclusively to early-phase projects, with services and capabilities specifically catered to their customers' distinct needs. The expert team is specially equipped to cover all early-phase project needs, from cell line development through manufacturing. The Berkeley site combines strong industry expertise with elevated flexibility and capacity to remain highly-agile, with the capability to address challenges, develop innovative solutions, and adhere to customers' changing requirements quickly and precisely.

While keenly focused on early-phase, the AGC Biologics Berkeley facility operates within the global AGC Biologics integrated platform, with comprehensive support from each individual AGC Biologics site. This strategic structure enables a seamless transition from early-phase through commercial production, in partnership with a single contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

"We've carefully assembled an experienced team that is tuned in to the unique needs of customers within the critical early-phase development stage," said Vy Nguyen, site head of AGC Biologics, Berkeley. "We continue to expand capacity and capabilities to meet the diverse requisites within the early-phase manufacturing arena, and we value the opportunity to support companies developing tomorrow's breakthrough treatments."

