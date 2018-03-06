ADS Group Recognizes Unique Handheld Raman System

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that it has received the ADS Security Innovation Award for the company's Resolve handheld Raman system. The Resolve system rapidly detects explosives, narcotics, and other hazardous materials through unopened, opaque containers.

The ADS Group represents companies in the aerospace, defense, and security sectors in the United Kingdom. The award-winning product was developed by UK-based Cobalt Light Systems, a provider of highly differentiated Raman spectroscopic instruments, which Agilent acquired last year.

"We are delighted to receive this award for security innovation," said Dr. Paul Loeffen, director of Raman spectroscopy at Agilent. "Resolve's through-barrier detection capability is a real game-changer in handheld chemical detection. Resolve systems are now deployed at ports and borders around the world for law enforcement, military, hazmat, and customs applications."

Conventional handheld systems are effective through clear plastic bags or clear glass vials. If materials are concealed behind colored or opaque barriers, it can be necessary to open the container and take a sample-exposing the operator, and possibly the public, to increased risk.

The Resolve system adds a unique capability, using spatially offset Raman spectroscopy (SORS) to identify explosives, narcotics, toxic chemicals, chemical warfare agents, and more, through colored plastic and glass, paper, fabrics, and other packaging materials.

"Resolve helps protect the people who protect us," Loeffen added.

Resolve is also aiding law enforcement and customs officers in the fight against synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. The system can detect fentanyl and its analogues through opaque packaging.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion in fiscal 2017 and employs 14,200 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306005547/en/

Contacts:

Agilent Technologies

Victoria Wadsworth-Hansen, +1 408 553 2005 or +45 2933 6980

victoria.wadsworth-hansen@agilent.com