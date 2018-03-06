HPIL HOLDING Creates a Mutually Beneficial Relationship With the World Traditional Okinawa Karate Federation (WTOKF) in 2018 and Beyond

SANFORD, Mich., March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPIL HOLDING (the "Company") (OTC Pink:HPIL) announced today that through its agreement with the World Traditional Okinawa Karate Federation (WTOKF), the worldwide karate governing body, the Company continues to create a strong and mutually beneficial relationship with the WTOKF through sponsorships and the support of a variety of activities which are WTOKF-related around the world.

A number of major events are in store during 2018 which include: The INTERNATIONAL KARATE GASSHUKU in Luzern, Switzerland and the EUROPEAN KARATE CHAMPIONSHIP in Rome, Italy 2018 - these activities are sponsored as well by HPIL HOLDING, as WTOKF's Official Sponsor. In the past, the WTOKF has been responsible for successfully organizing 13 European Championships, 7 World Championships along with annual training sessions, and International Karate Seminars (Gasshuku).

The WTOKF is an internationally recognized world entity with 84 affiliated member countries worldwide, registered officially in 8834 Schindellegi, Etzelblickstrasse 1, Switzerland.

The purpose of the WTOKF is to constantly improve karate, to globally promote the idea of unifying, educational, cultural and humanitarian values of karate, specifically by promoting youth and development programs, to organize our own international competitions, to set rules and regulations and to ensure their enforcement and to monitor, by the WTOKF.

In addition, the WTOKF will also focus on the development of Karate activities and events in each member country in order to increase the number of practitioners and in the end to permanently raise the level of training of each WTOKF member organization.

In all of these Karate activities and events, the WTOKF works with the support of HPIL HOLDING.

"Based on the existing agreement, we have great development plans and joint projects for the future," said Hanshi Ionel Bara, President of the World Traditional Okinawa Karate Federation. "We consider this collaboration beneficial to both parties, as we continue to move forward with our events and other activities in 2018, we are grateful for the support and sponsorship of HPIL HOLDING as Official Sponsor of the World Traditional Okinawa Karate Federation (WTOKF)."

Bara continued, "Our collaboration with HPIL HOLDING has been fruitful since its inception, thanks especially to HPIL's Chairman and CEO, Nitin Amersey, whose many years of experience in corporate management, international trade & marketing and brand creation have been a vital part of the success of the WTOKF."

Bara said the WTOKF is counting on all Karate organizations and federations around the world and of all practitioners of martial arts, to finally realize the dream of all karateka, for karate to be recognized as an Olympic game in the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics being held in Tokyo, Japan.

HPIL has entered into a licensing agreement in the US market for use of the WTOKF logo and brand and is seeking licensees worldwide for karate and other apparel and products.

The web site for the WTOKF is https://wtokf.org/

HPIL HOLDING (http://HPILHOLDING.COM) is a holding company listed on OTC Markets.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "potential," "seek," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, substantial competition; our possible need for financing; uncertainties of technological changes; and dependence upon third parties. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

HPIL HOLDING

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Peter Nicosia

Tel: +1(248)750-1015

Email: info@hpilholding.com

Source: HPIL HOLDING

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f221a1ee-781d-4967-b34a-7a602ff06ebf (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f221a1ee-781d-4967-b34a-7a602ff06ebf)