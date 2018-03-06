Ripple News UpdateRipple prices dropped nearly 11% overnight after investors saw their hopes of seeing XRP on Coinbase dashed by a sudden, unexpected tweet.The original fervor began when Melissa Lee, host of CNBC's Fast Money, tweeted out the schedule for Tuesday's show. It showed that Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse was set to appear on the same program as Coinbase's President Asiff Hirji. Believe it or not, this seemingly innocuous detail set off a firestorm on cryptocurrency forums and discussion boards.Ripple prices surged more than 16% on these rumors.If you're wondering why one exchange is worth 16% in prices, you need to consider.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...