150+ Set to Attend Europe's Only Professional Gathering of QA and Localisation Gaming Managers

Global game giants EA, Sony Interactive Entertainment and many more are due to speakat the sixth annual Game Quality Forum being held in Berlin in June 2018.

The event, hosted by GamingIQ, is one of a kind and for the first time this year is introducing a Customer Support/Community Management stream. Dedicated entirely to quality assurance and localisation within the gaming industry, the event gives attendees the chance to learn how collaboaration can improve overall game quality and allows them to consider new perspectives, new tools and new ways of working together to produce the best quality games.



Head of QA at GameDuell described the event as "a humbling experience, and great to hear solutions to problems I've had in the past or have currently. I will definitely come again."

Attendees at the Game Quality Forum will join over 30 expert industry speakers and leaders including QA Directors, Heads of Customer Support, Heads of Localisation and many more.

The two-day international event provides attendees with the opportunity to network with key cross-departmental industry heads and play their part in shaping the future of game quality.

View the full speaker line-up http://bit.ly/2FUUYiJ and a downloadable event programme here http://bit.ly/2thWlFM

For more information about the Game Quality Europe event being held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel Berlin Alexanderplatz in Berlin, Germany on 26 - 28th June, please visit: https://gamequalityeurope.iqpc.com/

