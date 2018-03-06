London's FTSE 100 was up 0.8% to 7,170.54 in afternoon trade on Tuesday, with paper and packaging stocks pacing the advance. Cardboard box maker Smurfit Kappa surged after rejecting an "unsolicited and highly opportunistic" takeover approach from US-based International Paper. The proposed acquisition would have meant International Paper paying cash and shares for Smurfit, leaving shareholders of the Dublin-based company with a minority stake in the combined business. Peers Mondi and DS Smith ...

