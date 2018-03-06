High-technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules ProPhotonix announced the appointment of Edward Dolan as its chief financial officer - a non-board position - with immediate effect. The AIM-traded firm said Dolan was joining the company from AC Lordi, a private equity-backed professional services firm, and previously held positions at Nypro, Yankee Candle Corporation - where he acted as director of accounting with responsibility for all activities ...

