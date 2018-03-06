sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,402 Euro		+0,18
+1,95 %
WKN: A1H81L ISIN: GB00B63H8491 Ticker-Symbol: RRU 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,231
9,499
18:24
9,212
9,478
18:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC2,881-0,28 %
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC9,402+1,95 %