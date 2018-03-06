

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Burger giant McDonald's Tuesday said it plans to bring fresh beef burgers at all off its 14,000 U.S. restaurants by early May, as the struggling fast-food chain aims to improve customer traffic and boost sales.



The company currently serves fresh beef Quarter Pounder patties at about 3,500 domestic restaurants. Meanwhile, locations in Hawaii and Alaska are not included in this rollout.



Quarter Pounders and Signature Crafted burgers will be made with patties that are cooked upon ordering, while all other burgers, including the Big Mac, will be made with patties that are prepared in advance and then frozen.



The company tested the fresh beef burger program for 18 months before the country-wide roll out.



'McDonald's is known for speed and convenience. What we had to figure out is how do you cook only when someone orders it, but do it in a way that doesn't impact service times. When people come to McDonald's, they're not going to wait five minutes for a burger,' Kempczinski said at a media event at an Oak Brook McDonald's on Monday night, Chicago Tribune reported.



'McDonald's is a burger company and there is no better place to start than with our burgers,' Kempczinski said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX