Dawson James Securities Announces Addition of Veteran Wall Street Investment Banker Michael Rindos in New York

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / Dawson James Securities, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Rindos as Managing Director, Investment Banking. Michael was most recently an investment banker with Midtown Partners & Co. and previously spent years as an Equity Research Analyst providing coverage of high-growth companies in the technology and consumer sectors at both Aegis Capital and Rodman & Renshaw. Michael's background also includes experience as the VP Strategic Development and Investor Relations at a high-tech communications company. Michael will operate from the New York Office.

Bob Keyser, CEO of Dawson James, said, "We are excited to have Michael on board as his deep sector and operational knowledge, alongside his impressive network, will undoubtedly add to our strong banking team." Keyser continued, "We look forward to expanding our efforts in these sectors with Michael's leadership in New York."

About Dawson James Securities, Inc.

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland, and New Jersey (www.dawsonjames.com).

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A Of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

