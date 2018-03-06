According to the Bridge to India's 'India Solar Compass' report, the total capacity addition in 2017 was 9,255 MW, up 94% over 2016. However, Q4 2017 was slow in terms of project commissioning with only 1,503 MW of utility scale projects being commissioned. Moreover, the execution costs have shot up by about 18% in just six months. Bridge to India has released their latest edition of "India Solar Compass" - a quarterly update on the Indian solar market. As per the report, Q4 2017 was a slow quarter in terms of project commissioning, the sector witnessed only 1,503 MW of utility scale projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...