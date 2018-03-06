A team of scientists based at New York University (NYU)'s Tandon School of Engineering has developed a method of improving the performance of non-fullerene organic solar cells, by introducing a crystallizing agent.Scientists from NYU Tandon School of Engineering working on organic solar cell materials was able to improve the performance of a non-fullerene organic solar cell, by utilizing a small molecule of a material known as Squaraine as a crystallizing agent. "We added a small molecule that functions as an electron donor by itself and enhances the absorption of the active layer," explains ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...