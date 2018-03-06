Regulatory news:

Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR) announces the appointment of Stefano Gargiulo as new Italy Managing Director.

Prior to joining Europcar Group, Stefano has a strong experience within the car rental industry, having occupied successfully the position of Commercial, Marketing, Partnership and Intermediary Director within Avis Budget Italy SPA, General Manager for Maggiore Rent and other management positions within Maggiore.

Stefano Gargiulo holds a Master in Business and Administration. Since the beginning of his carreer, Stefano Gargiulo continued to challenge his knowledge and followed several training courses in the fields of Financial planning and analysis, Marketing, Sales and General Management.

Among his mission, he will have to strengthen Europcar Italy market position and to deploy mobility solutions for the costumers.Stefano, thanks to his previous solid experience, will drive Europcar Italy to further developments.

His nomination follows the nomination of Raoul Colantoni, previous Italy MD, as Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operations Officer for Europcar Germany.

