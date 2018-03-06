Regulatory News:

On the occasion of the visit of David Kimelfeld, President of Lyon Metropole, to Biom'Up's (Paris:BUP) premises in Saint-Priest on 6 March 2018, Chief Executive Officer Etienne Binant announced the construction of a second operational production plant for early 2020 and the creation of 150 jobs

Founded in 2005, Biom'Up is a specialist in surgical haemostasis. At present, 70 of its 85 employees are based at the Saint-Priest site.

Etienne Binant, Chief Executive Officer of Biom'Up, comments:"Biom'Up and I are immensely proud of the creation of a new plant and 150 jobs in Lyon Metropole. Since it was founded, Biom'Up has benefited from the unfailing support of the local community, including public authorities, universities and private investors. In the age of offshoring, we considered it essential to give something back to the region. More than ever, our international aims need to serve our local roots. The jobs created are diverse and we will do all we can to attract the best candidates from all kinds of training, cultures and backgrounds. I would also like to thank Mr Kimelfeld for honouring our company and its employees with his visit."

Following its successful IPO on Euronext in October 2017, Biom'Up carried out financing transactions on 14 February, bringing the amount raised over the last two years to €100 million.

In December 2017, seven months ahead of schedule, Biom'Up received approval from the FDA to market its flagship product, HEMOBLASTBellows, in the United States, with the aim of capturing 15% of the market.

"Biom'Up is an impressive Lyon-based business venture that reflects the momentum of the biotech and healthcare industry in Lyon, along with cleantechs and digital technology," states David Kimelfeld, president of Lyon Metropole, reiterating what Aderly has achieved for the industry: "In 2017, 13 new companies were set up in the life sciences sector". "Biom'up symbolises the level of maturity achieved by companies in the region in this industry, in a highly competitive climate," he adds. "That is why Lyon Metropole is continuing to support this innovative sector. We shall help Biom'Up in the planned extension of its plant, creating around 100 jobs, primarily in production." According to David Kimelfeld, "we mustn't forget the importance of manufacturing activities in terms of creating production and services jobs, including at biotechs."

President Kimelfeld was accompanied by Fouziya Bouzerda, Vice President for Economy and Integration, Jean-Michel Longueval, councillor for economic development infrastructures and mayor of Bron, and Gilles Gascon, mayor of Saint-Priest.

About Biom'Up

Founded in 2005 and based in the Lyon suburb of Saint-Priest (France), Biom'Up designs hemostatic products based on patented biopolymers that aim to simplify surgical procedures in numerous specialties (spine, cardiothoracic, general, orthopedic, plastic) and give patients a better quality of life. Its flagship product, HEMOBLAST Bellows, is a unique hemostatic solution, ready to use (no preparation time needed, no need to mix, no heat required), usable once or several times during the surgery. Developed by a world-renowned scientific team, HEMOBLAST Bellows has obtained positive results for all the primary and secondary endpoints of Phase III of its pivotal study involving 412 patients in the United States. HEMOBLAST Bellows obtained its CE Mark in December 2016, and its PMA (Pre-Market Approval) application was granted by the FDA (Food Drug Administration) in December 2017 with a view to commercializing in the United States over the summer in 2018. Since its creation, Biom'Up has benefited from the support of prominent European investors such as Bpifrance, Innobio, GIMV, Lundbeckfond, Mérieux Participation, SHAM and ACG, as well as all the Company's managers, who have invested €2 million in equity. Biom'Up successfully completed its IPO on Euronext Paris, raising 42.5 million euros in October 2017 and completed financing operations for a total amount of more than €40 million in February 2018.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306006288/en/

Contacts:

Press

Florence Drory

Tel. 06.95.91.12.86

E-mail: florence.drory@gmail.com

or

Investors

Tristan Roquet Montégon

Tel. 01.44.71.00.16

E-mail: biomup@newcap.eu

