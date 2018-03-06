Press Registration Open! April 24-26, 2018

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) is holding its 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Miami from Tuesday, April 24 until Thursday, April 26. Accredited journalists are invited to attend the event. Please RSVP to Lauren Dobbs (ldobbs@isda.org

Keynote Address: Bill Coen, Secretary General, Basel Committee on Banking Supervision

Secretary General, Basel Committee on Banking Supervision Fireside Chat: J. Christopher Giancarlo, Acting Chairman, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)

WHAT ISDA CEO Scott O'Malia and ISDA Chairman Eric Litvack preview the Association's AGM in this video. AGM sessions and panels include:

Benchmarks: How will the industry respond to the challenges of transitioning from LIBOR and other IBORS to risk-free rates?

How will the industry respond to the challenges of transitioning from LIBOR and other IBORS to risk-free rates? Brexit: What will Brexit mean for derivatives contracts written under English law?

What will Brexit mean for derivatives contracts written under English law? Technology: How will new technologies like distributed ledger, smart contracts and cryptocurrencies affect derivatives markets?

How will new technologies like distributed ledger, smart contracts and cryptocurrencies affect derivatives markets? 21st Century Market Makers: How are derivatives firms positioning themselves for the future?

See the latest agenda here.

Press are invited to attend all social events, including the pre-conference welcome reception on Tuesday, April 24 at 7:30PM at the Delano South Beach.

Please note that attendance at the social events is granted on a strictly off-the-record basis and is for social and not for reporting purposes.

WHEN: Conference sessions are held on Wednesday, April 25 Thursday, April 26, 2018. The pre-conference members' welcome reception is on Tuesday, April 24 at 7:30PM. WHERE: JW Marriott Marquis Miami 255 Biscayne Boulevard Way Miami, FL 33131 Telephone: +1 305 329 3680

Since 1985, ISDA has worked to make the global derivatives markets safer and more efficient. Today, ISDA has over 875 member institutions from 68 countries. These members comprise a broad range of derivatives market participants, including corporations, investment managers, government and supranational entities, insurance companies, energy and commodities firms, and international and regional banks. In addition to market participants, members also include key components of the derivatives market infrastructure, such as exchanges, intermediaries, clearing houses and repositories, as well as law firms, accounting firms and other service providers. Information about ISDA and its activities is available on the Association's website: www.isda.org. Follow us on Twitter @ISDA, Facebook @ISDA.org, and LinkedIn linkedin.com/company/isda/.

All press attending this conference must register in advance

Please send your name, affiliation, and contact details to Lauren Dobbs (ldobbs@isda.org)

ISDA is a registered trademark of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306006337/en/

Contacts:

ISDA

Lauren Dobbs, +1-914-584-9314

ldobbs@isda.org