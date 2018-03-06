ELS Educational Services, Inc. Now Offers Vacation English Program at Two Additional Locations

PRINCETON, NJ, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELS Educational Services, Inc. - one of the leading language services providers in the world - has added two new locations to its ELS Language Experience+ Vacation English program: San Diego, California and Boston, Massachusetts. Both locations will be offering the new Language Experience+ program starting in June 2018.

ELS Language Experience+ launched in January 2018 in Santa Monica, California, and Orlando, Florida, and will be available to students in the Manhattan, New York location starting March 2018.

The program allows students to develop their everyday English-speaking skills in a relaxed, customizable, and flexible learning environment. Students have the choice to study three or six hours per day and experience cultural and social activities specific to each location.

"We've received an extremely positive response from students with our Orlando and Santa Monica locations," said ELS COO Reiji Terasaka. "In addition to our New York location opening soon, ELS is delighted to expand this program to San Diego and Boston - this will give our students even more flexibility when it comes to their English training."

Located in downtown San Diego, students who sign up for ELS Language Experience+ at the San Diego Center will enjoy its close proximity to popular tourist destinations, shopping, entertainment, and the sandy white beaches and boardwalks of the Southern California coast.

ELS's Boston - Downtown Center is situated in the heart of historic downtown Boston, where students can enjoy the city's best food, shopping, entertainment, and sightseeing, including the famous Freedom Trail - home to 16 of the city's most historic sites - which begins just outside the downtown Center.

The ELS New York - Manhattan Center is adjacent to Battery Park in lower Manhattan, with views of the Statue of Liberty and the Hudson River, and immediate access to the subway, NYC buses, as well as the ferry to New Jersey. Visit famous landmarks like the Empire State Building, Broadway, Times Square, Fifth Avenue, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, Wall Street, and so much more!

For more information, please contact CTrinca-Bautista@ELS.edu (mailto:CTrinca-Bautista@ELS.edu), or visit ELS.edu/About-Us/Press (https://www.els.edu/About-Us/press).

To learn more about ELS Language Experience+ please visit: ELS.edu/landingpage/Language-Experience-Plus (https://www.els.edu/landingpage/Language-Experience-Plus).

ELS Educational Services, Inc. offers more than 55 years of success in assisting international students-more than 1.2 million to date-achieve their personal and professional goals through English preparation and university study skills. ELS assists international students to identify and gain entry to higher education institutions around the world, including in Australia, Canada, India, Malaysia and the United States.

Carol Trinca-Bautista ELS Educational Services, Inc. 6097595582 CTrinca-Bautista@ELS.edu

