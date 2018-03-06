sprite-preloader
06.03.2018 | 17:56
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SMCI INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Super Micro Computer, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Super Micro Computer, Inc. ("Super Micro Computer") (NASDAQ: SMCI) securities between August 5, 2016 and January 30, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/super-micro-computer-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was improperly recognizing revenue on certain sales transactions; (2) the Company failed to implement and maintain proper internal controls over its financial reporting; (3) the Company's revenues and income were artificially inflated as a result of its illicit business practices; (4) these practices caused the Company to be vulnerable to potential civil and criminal liability, and adverse regulatory action; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Super Micro Computer, you have until April 9, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/super-micro-computer-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE