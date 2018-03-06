Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Update: Lawsuit for Investors in RH (NYSE: RH) Shares Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain purchasers of NYSE: RH shares against RH, formerly Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc, over alleged violations of Securities Laws.

Investors, who purchased shares of RH (NYSE: RH) in March 2015 or earlier and continue to hold any of those NYSE: RH shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On February 2, 2017, a lawsuit was filed against RH, formerly Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc, over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that RH reported false and misleading earnings forecasts based on its new product line, RH Modern and that RH misrepresented and concealed the problems surrounding the launch of RH Modern including inventory shortages, shipping delays, and poor construction quality.

On June 12, 2017, an amended complaint was filed and on August 2, 2017, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the case. On February 26, 2018, the court denied the defendants motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market.

