Golden Global Corp Acquires Marijuana Cultivation Assets in California in Asset Purchase Valued at $15.0 Million

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / Golden Global Corp. (OTC PINK: GLDG), announced today that on February 28, 2018, it entered into two asset purchase agreements with a non-affiliated individual, pursuant to which it contemporaneously acquired certain assets which will allow the Company, subject to the Company applying for and being issued the required licenses, to establish a legal medicinal and recreational marijuana grow operation in California. The assets purchased include a state-of-the-art 150 light indoor hydroponics facility, eight greenhouses, ranging in size from 8,800 square feet to 60,000 square feet, various permits and additional fixtures, equipment and supplies. The purchase price for the assets consists of 20,000,000 shares of GLDG common stock issued to the seller and $15,000,000 in cash payable in installments over a two-year period.

The properties being acquired are in San Benito and Monterrey Counties in California.

With this acquisition, GLDG believes that it has taken a major step in implementing its plan to become a vertically integrated commercial

"This acquisition is an exciting development for Golden Global Corp," said CEO Erik Blum. "I know our investors have been very patient in waiting for things to develop. We see multiple opportunities happening quickly as we enter this new space and look forward to increasing shareholder value. We are in the process of getting our house in order, exploring multiple joint ventures, securing our financing, becoming current in our SEC reporting and creating an advisory board."

About Golden Global Corp.

Golden Global Corp. (OTC PINK: GLDG) is a Florida-based holding company engaged in creating and integrating a platform of cannabis and cannabis related businesses.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor

This Golden Global Corp. news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's ability to raise sufficient development and working capital, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur as planned or at all.

For Further Information Contact:

Erik Blum, CEO ceo@goldenglobalcorp.com

SOURCE: Golden Global Corp.