

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - A teenager was refused service at a Starbucks drive-thru after she rode through on a horse.



Aspen Cline, a teenager from Mayer Arizona, said the coffee chain refused to serve her a frappaccino when she rode through the drive-thru on a horse. However, Starbucks reportedly said that the order was refused based on safety reasons.



According to Aspen's parents, Aspen and a friend decided that they wanted to take their horses to a Starbucks drive-thru on her birthday. Aspen had seen internet videos of others riding their horses through the Starbucks drive-thru.



'We attempted to take them through the Starbucks drive-thru, didn't exactly go as planned,' Aspen told ABC 15. 'We weren't given any reason, just we can't take your order. Me and my friend were going to get Frappuccinos for us and a cup of whipped cream for the horses.'



A Starbucks spokesperson told ABC 15 that their drive-through is for cars only. He said that policy is for animal, rider and employee safety. If the outlet had been notified early, then barista could have found a way to serve Aspen and her horse.



