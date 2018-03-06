Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the electric vehicle market in the US for the period 2018-2022, that will provide a detailed analysis of this sought-after market.

Technavio's updated research report on the electric vehicle market in the US for 2018-2022 will provide a wide range of factors that are expected to impact the market and provide the clients with actionable insights. The report will give a clear evaluation of the market drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the market.

Electric vehicle market in the US: market opportunity analysis

An EV is an automobile powered either by batteries or other energy storage devices. These vehicles provide the advantages of being environment-friendly and energy efficient. The US is one of the major consumers of EVs. Many state governments in the US are providing incentives for the adoption of EVs due to the increasing environmental concerns and increasing greenhouse gas emissions.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increasing environmental concerns are contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, improvements in charging infrastructure is a major trend that is being witnessed in the market."

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key sectors

Hybrid EVs

PEVs

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

And more

Taking the previous analysis as its base, Technavio's new report will offer insights on the new developments in the electric vehicle market in the US, as well as provide an in-depth analysis on the external factors that are expected to impact the growth of the market.

