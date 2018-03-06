

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets got off to a positive start Tuesday as concerns over a potential trade war and the political uncertainty in Italy began to ease. President Donald Trump indicated proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports would be removed if the U.S. negotiates a 'new & fair' NAFTA agreement.



However, the markets began to pare their early gains in the afternoon, following the lackluster open on Wall Street.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.13 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.08 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.24 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.19 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.06 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.43 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.48 percent.



In Frankfurt, Evonik Industries fell 4.52 percent. The specialty chemicals firm said that its Board would evaluate all options for the future development of the methacrylates business.



In Paris, technology firm Thales surged 6.26 percent after saying it expects to exceed medium-term targets.



In London, Smurfit Kappa shares soared 19.20 percent after the packaging company rejected an 'unsolicited and highly opportunistic' takeover offer from International Paper Co.



Intertek Group climbed 4.68 percent. The product testing, inspection and certification company lifted its full year dividend after reporting a 13 percent increase in pretax profit for 2017.



Bookmaker William Hill rose 2.72 percent after signing a binding agreement to dispose of William Hill Australia to CrownBet Holdings Pty Ltd for an enterprise value of A$300 million.



Ashtead Group shares sank 5.50 percent. The equipment rental company forecast full-year results in line with its expectations.



Just Eat plunged 12.56 percent as it reported a pre-tax loss of £76.0m for 2017, compared with a profit £91.3m in 2016.



Telecom Italia jumped 5.95 percent in Milan on a Bloomberg report that activist investor Elliott Management is considering nominating directors to its board and pushing for other changes at the company.



Germany's construction sector grew at the weakest pace in 13 months in February, data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday. The headline construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 52.7 in February from an 82-month high of 59.8 in January. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom climbed 0.6 percent on year in February, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent and was unchanged from the January reading.



New orders for U.S. manufactured goods slumped by slightly more than expected in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday. The Commerce Department said factory orders tumbled by 1.4 percent in January after jumping by an upwardly revised 1.8 percent in December.



Economists had expected factory orders to drop by 1.3 percent compared to the 1.7 percent spike originally reported for the previous month.



