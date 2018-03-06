Industrial waste management company EQTEC has signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a consortium containing biomass power plant operator Brooke Energy and RAFAKO SA. Under the terms of the MOU, the company will sell its EQTEC Gasifier Technology (EGT) to RAFAKO, an engineering, procurement and construction contractor, for the power plant being built at the Usk site in south east Wales. The facility would have the capacity to process approximately 42,000 tonnes of wood waste per ...

