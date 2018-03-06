PEX Network: The First Gathering for CDOs Post GDPR Roll-out

LONDON, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As business leaders recognise the true value of data, viewing it as a commodity and a way of gaining competitive edge, they are creating and defining bespoke and agile CDO roles that are tailored to their unique requirements.

As a result, the role of Chief Data Officers has evolved significantly over the last few years. Initially, a role brought in to manage governance and compliance, the CDO is now an innovative and strategic business role sitting firmly on the C-suite.

The key areas explored in this article delve deep into the factors driving change in the role of a CDO, who the CDO reports to and how the role will continue to evolve in the upcoming years.

It is vital to gain a clearer picture of the role of a CDO. No two businesses are the same and each CDO has a slightly different focus. Each organisation they represent is at a different level of data maturity, resulting in business objectives being different - and this is exactly why the role is evolving, because it has to be bespoke and agile in order to match the needs of the business.

