Landrum HR: LandrumHR to Host Leadercast Live Event in 2018

PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / LandrumHR, an HR solutions company based in Pensacola, FL, has announced that they will host the Leadercast Live Event for 2018. The event will take place on Friday, May 4, 2018, from 8 am until 3 pm CST at the Community Life Church (CLC) on Soundside Drive in Gulf Breeze, FL. Tickets for the Leadership Live event are now available and include entry, materials, refreshments, and a BBQ lunch from Voodoo BBQ & Grill.

Deborah Brousseau, Director of Marketing for LandrumHR, says, "We've gotten great feedback on this event in the past. Attendees love the speakers, the networking, and the relevant, actionable takeaways that make them stronger leaders."

Forbes magazine has called the event, "A Leadership Conference You Don't Want to Miss." It is part of a wider event that takes place around the globe. This year, attendees will gather at over 700 locations in 20 different countries. The event will inspire them to learn from each other, develop their leadership skills, and master the art of being able to achieve greatness.

Speakers at this year's event include Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre; the first female F-14 pilot Carey Lohrenz; leadership author and communicator Andy Stanley; aerialist, acrobat, speaker and author Jen Bricker; CEO, author and speaker Michael Hyatt; NASA astronaut, physician and engineer Dr. Mae Jemison; Human Performance Institute co-founder Jim Loehr; Defy Ventures founder and CEO, and author Catherine Hoke; and Enneagram teacher and speaker, psychotherapist and bestselling author Ian Cron.

Deborah Brousseau adds, "The event will broadcast live from Atlanta to hundreds of locations all over the world. The theme for the 2018 event is "Lead Yourself." It will focus on how you can intentionally enhance and grow your leadership skills and style."

LandrumHR has a half-century history, coming from humble beginnings as a job placement agency. The company now employs 170 people across the country. They offer PEO services such as benefits, payroll, workers' compensation and HR services in addition to HR training, consulting, and staffing services to their 1,800+ clients. Contact LandrumHR for more information.

