Amazon Alexa to Keynote at Connected Car Detroit

- Connected Car Detroit organised by Automotive Megatrends takes place in Dearborn, MI on 13 March 2018
- Amazon Alexa VP Ned Curic to deliver keynote address
- Opening panel featuring Ford, Volkswagen, Savari and Mayer Brown
- New for 2018: Two conference tracks covering connected services, UX, data, connectivity and ADAS from 20+ speakers from OEMs, suppliers and other industry stakeholders
Building on the success of the 2018 conference, Automotive Megatrends is delighted to return to Michigan with Connected Car Detroit.
Connected Car Detroit brings together the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Great speakers, cutting-edge topics and fantastic networking opportunities with over 250+ automotive industry delegates will make it an unmissable conference.
Connected Car Detroit will open this year with a keynote by Ned Curic, Vice President, Amazon Alexa.
The morning panel discussion will look ahead to the connected car's longer-term prospects. 'The economic and societal impact of connected cars' will feature:
- Mike Tinskey, Director, Global Emerging Services - Connectivity, Ford Motor Company
- Bob Gruszczynski, OBD Communication Expert, Volkswagen
- Ravi Puvvala, CEO, Savari
- Majorie Loeb, Partner, Mayer Brown
We have a second panel discussion. 'ADAS - a stepping stone to autonomous driving?' will be debated by:
- Desi Ujkashevic, Global Director, Automotive Safety Office, Ford Motor Company
- Mark Zeinstra, Vice President, Product Management - Infotainment and Smartcore, Visteon
- James Schwyn, Chief Technical Officer, Valeo
For 2018, we've added two conference tracks covering connected services, UX, data and connectivity with presentations from:
- Kurt Hoppe, Global Head of Innovation - Connected Car, General Motors
- Olaf Gietelink, Vice President Product Marketing, TomTom
- Russ Lemmer, EVP of Mobility and Retail Automotive, Dealerware
- Raj Paul, VP of IoT & Connected Services, DMI
- Timo Bauer, EVP Strategic Partnerships, Xevo
- Chuck Brokish, Director of Automotive Business Development, Green Hills Software
- Geoffrey Wood, Director NA Biz-Dev, Automotive Cyber Security at Towersec, Harman
- Dr. Ben Miners, Vice President of Innovation, IMS
- Steven Fernandes, Director of Innovation, Octo Telematics
- Faris Almathrai, Supervisor Patent Examiner, USPTO
- Kai Adolphs, Global Automotive Product Research Director, Kantar TNS
- Ozgur Tohumcu, CEO, Tantalum
- Lakshmi Thanayankizil, Wireless Connectivity Specialist / Researcher, General Motors
- Ralph Buckingham, Director - Connected / Autonomous Technologies, Intertek
- Jeremy Bennington, Corporate Solutions & Technical Strategy Lead, Spirent Communications
- Greg Ewert, President, Connected Car & Intelligent Transport Systems, Globalstar
- Derek Prentice, Manager, Connected Vehicle Services, FEV
- Zeljko Medenica, Senior Engineer - Intelligent Vehicle Systems, Changan
- Carie Cunningham, User Experience Researcher, Nuance
- Jonathon Baugh, Experience Architect, Pillar
- Joel Hoffmann, Automotive Industry Influencer
For more information and to obtain tickets for this unique conference, please go to https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-detroit/