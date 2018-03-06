Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global polyols market for the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this popular market.

Technavio's updated market research report on the polyols market for the forecast period 2018-2022 will provide the clients with a detailed analysis of the rapidly changing market scenario, and it will also provide an insight into the competitive vendor landscape.

Technavio's olefins portfolio encompasses a wide range of market research reports, including the global polyols market. Some of the other topics covered in this portfolio include isocyanate, fluorspar, polyolefin, and caprolactam.

Polyols: market overview

Polyols are one of the major ingredients of polyurethane foams. The polyol is an alcohol, which contains multiple hydroxyl groups. Polyols are segmented into polyether and polyester polyols. The propoxylation of polyhydric alcohol manufactures polyether polyols in the presence of a catalyst. Bio-based polyols are anticipated to boost the global polyols market because global companies are investing in R&D to produce bio-based polyols on a commercial scale. Polyols are used in coatings, adhesives, sealants, artificial leather, and medical devices.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increasing demand for novel packaging materials is a major factor driving the growth of the market. The growing demand for bio-based and green polyols is a major trend that is being witnessed in the market."

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key sectors

Polyether polyols

Polyester polyols

Key regions

APAC

North America

Europe

ROW

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

With the previous analysis as its base, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the polyols market by taking into consideration the new developments in the field. The olefinssector has been evolving rapidly.

