Taco Bueno Restaurants: Taco Bueno Is Changing the Combo Meal Game With Real Meals Now Under $3

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / Taco Bueno, the North Texas-based iconic Tex-Mex fast food chain, is changing the game when it comes to value. With the introduction of the new Pick 3 for $2.99 menu, customers can build the ultimate combo meal for less than $3.

Starting Wednesday, March 7, customers can create their own personalized $2.99 meal when they mix and match from a line-up of 12 freshly made menu items including: Party Taco, Party Burrito, Party Nachos, Party Quesadilla, Party Tostada, 7 Layer Taco Cup, Grilled Taco Roll-ups (beef or chicken), Taco Burger, Chili-Cheese Wrap, Cheesy Melt (beef or chicken), Potato Sticks and a 3-pack of Churros.

At Taco Bueno is everything made fresh. Everything included in the Pick 3 for $2.99 Meals uses 100 percent fresh - never frozen - beef and white meat chicken, fried-in-house crispy tortilla chips, freshly made taco shells, house-made guacamole, freshly made authentic tortillas and signature, preservative-free, all natural queso.

Taco Bueno Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Beddoe said, "Customers deserve a better meal, they deserve high-quality Tex-Mex for a great price and that is what we are here to deliver. Now for just $2.99, customers can build a completely new meal each time they visit. Taco Bueno has what customers are looking for: great taste, high quality, and affordable pricing on the best Tex-Mex there is."

About Taco Bueno Restaurants LP

Taco Bueno is committed to creating an authentic Tex-Mex experience. Taco Bueno is passionate about providing better tasting Tex-Mex, prepared daily with fresh, hand-selected ingredients. Founded in 1967 in Abilene, Texas, Taco Bueno operates 179 restaurants in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. The company is privately owned by TPG Growth. Learn more about Taco Bueno by visiting www.TacoBueno.com or www.facebook.com/BuenoHeadquarters.

