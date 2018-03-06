London equities extended their winning run to a second day on Tuesday, underpinned by excitement in the paper and packaging sector after Smurfit Kappa rejected a takeover bid, as concerns about a US trade war ebbed and flowed. The FTSE 100 closed off its late morning highs but almost 31 points or 0.4% higher for the day at 7,146.75. The pound was 0.4% weaker against the euro at 1.1186, approaching levels last seen in December, but up 0.2% versus the dollar at 1.3882, off earlier highs. Stocks in ...

