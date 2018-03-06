Great Western Mining announced on Tuesday that M2 infill drilling at its Mineral Country prospect in Nevada proceeded successfully in spite of recent snow storms. A revised drill programme projects completion at the end of March as a fifth hole is currently in progress with a further three more to be completed after receiving approval from the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Assay results from the drilling work are expected at the end of April. David Fraser, chief executive of Great Western ...

