Cadence Minerals received a boost on Tuesday after its investee company Auroch Minerals announced its intentions to acquire two zinc projects in South Australia. Subject to shareholder approval, Auroch will acquire 100% of the Bonaventura Zinc Project 1, which covers highly prospective geology and historic mines, and 90% of the Arden Zinc Project, which has the potential to host large scale zinc, lead, copper and cobalt deposits. Previous drilling at the Bonaventura project hit high grade zinc ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...