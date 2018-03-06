MyCheck Acquired by Eyal Ofer's O.G. Tech Ventures

- Acquisition will enable hospitality's leading provider of mobile payment solutions to expand and further enhance digital engagement experiences of hotel and restaurant customers around the world

NEW YORK, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --MyCheck, a leading global provider of payment solutions for hotels and restaurants, announces today that it has been acquired by Eyal Ofer's O.G. Tech Ventures, the tech investment arm of his international conglomerate, Ofer Global group, whose business interests include real estate and hotels, cruise and maritime shipping, oil and gas, technology and banking.

"This acquisition will support the tremendous contribution MyCheck is making to the global hospitality industry, primarily in mobile payment engagement," said Eyal Ofer, chairman of Ofer Global. "MyCheck is fast becoming a disruptor in hospitality through its mobile payment technology and the seamless guest experiences that it creates. With our support and long-term approach to building global businesses, we look forward to seeing MyCheck continue to expand and seize exciting opportunities for the company. We're committed to helping it achieve its vision and be positioned as a leader in the global payment sector. I have a complete confidence in the company's management team, its technology and the trends this company will be setting around the world."

MyCheck offers multi-layered mobile payment products that equip hotels and restaurants with a powerful digital customer engagement experience covering all three aspects of the process: Book, Stay and Dine. MyCheck has spent years developing and building a powerful platform with multiple integrations for leading providers in the PMS, POS, Finance, Loyalty, CRM, Booking Engines and Alternative payment method areas to deliver seamless experiences for properties and guests. The company aligns its customers with ever-changing compliance standards, payment options and user trends needed to master the digital guest experience quickly and professionally. MyCheck's customer portfolio includes: Wyndham Worldwide, Red Lion Hotels, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Franco Manca, Cheesecake Factory, Prezzo, and others.

"MyCheck is honored to be joining O.G. Tech Ventures and Eyal Ofer's family of businesses; it's a venture with limitless opportunities for our customers, as well as our exceptional team members," said Shlomit Kugler, MyCheck co-founder and CEO. "Eyal Ofer and his group have a deep understanding of the hospitality and financial sectors, and we are eager to leverage their knowledge, tools and networks in fulfilling the tremendous potential of MyCheck. Together we will continue to pursue My-Check's long-term commitment to solving some of the most difficult challenges for digital guest experiences. This acquisition will enable us to continue bringing innovative and robust solutions to hospitality businesses around the world, and we look forward to embarking on future growth with a new and empowering ownership."

About O.G. Tech Ventures:

O.G. Tech Ventures is the tech investment VC fund of Eyal Ofer's Ofer Global group: a private portfolio of international businesses principally focused on shipping, real estate, banking and investments across Europe, North America, the Near East and Asia. O.G. Tech Ventures invests in the most exciting, early-growth stage startups either. It has a full-time team on the ground in Israel led by a Managing Partner with over 15 years' experience and success in the tech sector and venture capital investments. With a single LP structure and a dedicated fund, it is committed to being a unique VC - combining long term investment perspective, leading cross-sector expertise and far-reaching global networks with a transparent process and a personal, agile, flexible approach to investments. For more information, please visit www.OG-Tech.vc

About MyCheck:

MyCheck is the hospitality industry's leading mobile payment technology provider offering various products that can be used separately or combined to equip hotels and restaurants with a powerful digital customer engagement experience. The MyCheck mobile payment platform is equipping hospitality brands with a secure, fast and engaging digital experience for guests. MyCheck aligns brands with ever-changing compliance standards, payment options and user trends needed to master the digital guest experience quickly and professionally, from hotel check-in/- out to restaurant mobile ordering with loyalty and rewards included. MyCheck was founded in 2011 by Erez Spatz, Tal Zvi Nathanel, Asaf Wertheimer and Shlomit Kugler . For more information, please visit www.mycheck.io.

