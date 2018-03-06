Learning Tree International (OTCQX: LTRE) announced today that the company ranked as the leading ISACA Authorized Training Organization (ATO) in North America for 2017. Learning Tree is also one of the few ISACA ATOs providing training to Europe.

This ATO partnership with ISACA allows Learning Tree to meet the needs of individuals interested in earning ISACA's globally recognized certifications, which increase marketability and validate our attendees' IT skills and abilities.

"With the cybersecurity talent shortage expanding every day, it's more critical than ever for IT professionals to have the skills and credentials they need to combat tomorrow's information security threats," said Learning Tree CEO Richard A. Spires. "We're proud to be the top ISACA ATO, and look forward to future collaboration through our partnership together."

ISACA/Learning Tree Webinar: Cybersecurity Enterprise Risk Management - Key to an Organization's Resilience

Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 12pm ET

Join Learning Tree CEO Richard A. Spires as he discusses the key capabilities necessary to address enterprise risk, to include highlighting NIST's Cybersecurity Risk Management Framework and the Center for Internet Security (CIS) Top 20 security controls. ISACA members can earn 1 CPE for attending the event.

Register for the Cybersecurity Enterprise Risk Management Webinar

ISACA, a global nonprofit association of more than 135,000 members in 188 countries, developed and administers the following industry-leading certifications, for which Learning Tree is offering training:

Certified Information Systems Auditor CISA , a globally respected designation for experienced IS audit, control and security professionals. More than 130,000 have earned the CISA designation since its inception in 1978.

CISA , a globally respected designation for experienced IS audit, control and security professionals. More than 130,000 have earned the CISA designation since its inception in 1978. Certified Information Security Manager CISM , a groundbreaking designation for leaders who manage an organization's information security. More than 38,000 have earned the CISM designation since it was established in 2002.

CISM , a groundbreaking designation for leaders who manage an organization's information security. More than 38,000 have earned the CISM designation since it was established in 2002. Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT CGEIT , for professionals who manage, provide advisory and/or assurance services, and/or otherwise support the governance of an enterprise's IT. Nearly 7,000 professionals have earned the CGEIT designation since it was established in 2007.

CGEIT , for professionals who manage, provide advisory and/or assurance services, and/or otherwise support the governance of an enterprise's IT. Nearly 7,000 professionals have earned the CGEIT designation since it was established in 2007. Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control ( CRISC , for IT professionals who have experience with risk identification, assessment and evaluation; risk response; risk monitoring; IS control design and implementation; and IS control monitoring and maintenance. More than 20,000 professionals have been certified since inception in 2010.

CRISC , for IT professionals who have experience with risk identification, assessment and evaluation; risk response; risk monitoring; IS control design and implementation; and IS control monitoring and maintenance. More than 20,000 professionals have been certified since inception in 2010. Certified Cybersecurity Practitioner (CSX, for IT professionals established in the cybersecurity field with a minimum of one to five years of experience. Assesses a candidate's analytical ability to identify and resolve network and host cybersecurity issues by applying foundational cybersecurity knowledge and skills required of an evolving cyber first responder.

"Enterprises know that individuals with ISACA certifications have the knowledge and experience that provides credibility with a wide range of global stakeholders," said Theresa Grafenstine, CISA, CGEIT, CRISC, CGAP, CGMA, CIA, CISSP, CPA, Board Chair of ISACA and Advisory Managing Director, Deloitte Touche, LLP. "As an ISACA certification-holder myself, I can speak to the significance of these credentials and the doors that ISACA certifications open."

For a list of courses, schedules, and to register for Learning Tree ISACA certification training, visit the www.LearningTree.com/ISACA

About Learning Tree International

Established in 1974, Learning Tree International is a leading provider of hands-on IT and management training to business and government organizations worldwide including classroom, live online, on-demand, and customized blended solutions.

Over 2.5 million professionals have enhanced their skills through Learning Tree's extensive library of proprietary and partner content including: web development, cybersecurity, program and project management, Agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, leadership, and more.

We go beyond training with Workforce Optimization Solutions a modern approach that improves the adoption of skills and accelerates the implementation of technical and business processes required to improve IT service delivery. These services include: needs assessments, skill gaps analyses, blended delivery, and acceleration workshops delivered by our expert instructors working professionals with 15+ years of experience in the fields in which they teach.

About ISACA

Nearing its 50th year, ISACA (isaca.org) is a global association helping individuals and enterprises achieve the positive potential of technology. Today's world is powered by technology, and ISACA equips professionals with the knowledge, credentials, education and community to advance their careers and transform their organizations.

ISACA leverages the expertise of its 450,000 engaged professionals in information and cybersecurity, governance, assurance, risk and innovation, as well as its enterprise performance subsidiary, CMMI Institute, to help advance innovation through technology. ISACA has a presence in 188 countries, including 217 chapters worldwide and offices in both the United States and China.

