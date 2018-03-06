Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global superabsorbent polymers (SAP) market for the period 2018-2022 that will provide the latest insights on this flourishing market.

The new report on the superabsorbent polymers (SAP) market encompasses an extensive range of factors, which will prove crucial to the clients and provide them with actionable insights. This report is a follow-up on Technavio's previous research on the SAP market. The report will include the drivers, trends, and challenges that are expected to impact the growth of the market.

The updated research report on the global superabsorbent polymers (SAP) market is an important part of Technavio's plastics, polymers, and elastomers portfolio. Technavio covers a wide range of market research reports on the plastics, polymers, and elastomers, which provide insights into the changing competitive landscape. Some of the topics covered include biopolymer coatings, thermoplastic polyurethane, silicones, and polybutadiene rubber.

Superabsorbent polymers: market overview

The superabsorbent polymers are acrylic homopolymer gels, which are capable of absorbing liquids. In the capacity of an absorbent, it is used in wide-ranging applications such as baby diapers, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene, agriculture, mining, medical, and related applications. The manufacturing process of these polymers involves many steps. Propylene is derived from crude oil. After this, it is converted to acrylic acid. Acrylic acid with other ingredients is used to create superabsorbent gels. It is obtained through the process of suspension polymerization, solution polymerization, or gel polymerization.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Materials made from superabsorbent gels have a high absorption quality, which helps in reducing wetness and prevents rashes. Superabsorbent polymers have replaced traditional products such as cotton, paper, cellulose fiber, and related products in the manufacturing of baby diapers."

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key sectors

Baby diapers

Adult incontinence products

Feminine Hygiene products

Key regions

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

And more

Taking the previous analysis as its starting point, Technavio's updated report will re-evaluate the global superabsorbent polymers (SAP) market and focus on providing intelligence about the dynamically changing vendor landscape and competitive scenario.

