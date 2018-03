CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Mylan (MYL) have shown a significant move to the upside during trading on Tuesday, jumping by 5 percent. With the gain, Mylan has reached its best intraday level in over a month.



The rally by Mylan comes after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the pharmaceutical company's stock to Overweight from Equal-weight.



