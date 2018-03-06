

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to rise Tuesday as the dollar struggled versus major rivals.



April gold climbed $15.30, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,335.20/oz, the highest in more than two weeks.



Gold has enjoyed its perceived safe haven value amid significant voliatily in the financial markets.



U.S. stocks started well today but quickly dropped into negative territory.



Gold rallied despite hawlish comments from NY Fed President William Dudley who said that four interest rate hikes this year would still qualify as 'gradual.'



