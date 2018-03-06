CAP-XX has reported a 9% increase in sales revenues to A$1.5m for the six months up to 31 December and compared to the same period of the previous year. Alongside higher revenues, the AIM-listed Australian company saw a roughly flat cost of sales and an 8% decrease in administrative expenses to A$1.1m for the period, allowing it to cut its red ink by 11% to A$1.7m. As at 31 December, the supercapacitor developer had cash reserves of A$1.5m, an increase of 150% over the same period in 2016, ...

