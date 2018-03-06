Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Chlorine Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of chlorine and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306006096/en/

Global Chlorine Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The high demand for chlorine across geographies can be attributed to the rise in the use of chlorine in end-user industries such as PVC, solvents, chemicals, pulp and paper, and water sanitation," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Leading suppliers of chlorine are focusing on developing and adopting energy-efficient manufacturing processes to reduce the negative impact of their operations on the environment," added Anil.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Chlorine Market:

Suppliers increasing plant capacities

Increasing use of chlorine dioxide by shale gas operators

The global debate on the use of chlorine in meat and poultry industries

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Suppliers increasing plant capacities:

Several suppliers across the globe are focusing on improving their chlor-alkali plant production capacities to fulfill the demand from the end-user industries such as PVC, pharmaceutical, water treatment, chemicals, pulp and paper, and pesticides. The increase in plant capacities will, in turn, provide cost-saving opportunities for buyers due to a reduction in the demand-supply gap. In 2016, DCM Shriram, an Indian chlor-alkali manufacturer, increased its chlor-alkali capacity from 496.04 tons per day to 1,116.641 tons per day at one of its facilities to fulfill the growing demand from end-use industries.

Increasing use of chlorine dioxide by shale gas operators:

Shale gas suppliers are increasingly focusing on reducing the use of fresh water and are using chlorine dioxide for recycling water used during fracking operations. This is because hydraulic fracturing process requires large amounts of water, leading to its wastage. Moreover, the increasing demand for chlorine from such segments will drive the growth of the global chlorine market while enabling suppliers to benefit the increase in demand from such niche segments.

The global debate on the use of chlorine in meat and poultry industries:

A solution of sodium hypochlorite is widely used in the poultry industry for cleaning and other purposes due to the several benefits including its low cost and germicidal property. The ban of chlorine-washed chicken in the EU along with other such restrictions have reduced the demand for chlorine from the meat and poultry industries. This, in turn, has lowered the price of chlorine, which is beneficial for buyers from other sectors.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Ethylene Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global HDPE Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Ammonium Sulfate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Carbonate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306006096/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com