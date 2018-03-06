sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 07.03.2018

WKN: A2DMMR ISIN: CA38656C1005 Ticker-Symbol: 6LG 
Aktie:
06.03.2018 | 21:32
ACCESSWIRE

Grande West Transportation Group Inc. to Present at The MicroCap Conference on April 9th and 10th in New York City at the Essex House

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (TSX-V: BUS.V) will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on April 9th and 10th in New York City.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 9th and 10th. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

  • To request free registration, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com), and click the "Registration" button
PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

  • For our most updated list of companies, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com)
MARQUEE SPONSORS

  • The Special Equities Group
  • Maxim Group

PLATINUM SPONSOR

  • Marcum

OTHER SPONSORS

  • MZ Group
  • Proactive Investors
  • Issuer Direct
  • Hunter Taubman Fischer & LI LLC
  • VStock Transfer
  • Irth Communications
  • PCG Advisory Group
  • CoreIR
  • PubCoCEO
  • News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com Or, contact Tony Yu, CEO at tony@microcapconf.com.

SOURCE: Grande West Transportation Group Inc.


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE