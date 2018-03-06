Company Announcement No. 14/2018 - 6 March 2018



Annual Report 2017



Efficient strategy execution delivers continued progress



-- Best results ever in spite of poor summer weather -- Positive development in net revenue and earnings -- Royal Unibrew generally maintained its market shares in 2017 -- EBITDA-margin and EBIT-margin increases -- ROIC excluding goodwill up from 28% to 32% -- DKK 934 million was distributed to the shareholders in 2017 -- It has been decided to launch as soon as possible a share buy-back programme of DKK 400 million -- The Board of Directors proposes the distribution of dividend of DKK 8.90 per share, corresponding to a total of DKK 469 million -- Royal Unibrew maintain the strategic flexibility



"2017 showed continued progress for Royal Unibrew in spite of poor summer weather in Northern Europe. The positive development is due, not least, to a reinforcement of our market positions in most of the markets in which we operate. We achieved our best results ever in the past year, and revenue increased in all parts of our business adjusting for the effect of changed customer agreements and a negative exchange rate effect in our malt business. As a result of the earnings improvement combined with our outlook, we are increasing our medium-term EBIT target from 16% to about 17%. At the same time, we are continuing our distributions to shareholders by way of a share buy-back programme of up to DKK 400 million and the distribution of ordinary dividend of DKK 8.90 per share, corresponding to a 9% increase on 2016. With this distribution of a total of DKK 870 million we maintain our strategic flexibility", says Hans Savonije, President & CEO.



Selected Financial Highlights and Ratios Q1-Q4 Q4 MDKK 2017 2016 2017 2016 Sales (thousand hectolitres) 9,556 9,678 2,223 2,221 Net revenue 6,384 6,340 1,516 1,466 EBITDA 1,362 1,306 286 254 EBITDA-margin (%) 21.3 20.6 18.9 17.3 Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) 1,069 1,001 208 176 EBIT-margin (%) 16.7 15.8 13.7 12.1 Proft before tax 1,056 998 203 180 Net profit for the year 831 784 163 143 Free cash flow 950 1,022 239 187 MDKK Q4 2017 Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Q4 2014 Net interesting-bearing debt 975 991 1,184 1,553 NIBD/EBITDA (current 12 months) 0.7 0.8 1.0 1.4 Equity ratio (%) 42 48 43 40



Outlook for 2018



Outlook Actual Actual MDKK 2018 2017 2016 Net revenue 6,650-6,900 6,384 6,340 EBITDA 1,450-1,550* 1,362 1,306 EBIT 1,090-1,190 1,069 1,001



*Approx. DKK 50 million impact from implementing IFRS 16 (operational leasing)



