Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds: Kick off Summer Fun at Annual Flint Camper & RV Show

Kick Off Summer Fun at Annual Flint Camper & RV Show, March 15-18, 2018

FLINT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / Kick off summer travel plans with a visit to the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) 41st Annual Flint Camper and RV Show, March 15-18, 2018. The show will be at Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center, 3501 Lapeer Road, Flint, Mich., located south of I-69 at the Center Road exit. The show is open weekdays from 2 - 8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

There will be more than 50 new 2018 units including folding campers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, toy haulers and travel trailers from area dealers including Leisure Days Travel Trailer Sales in Clio; General RV Center in Birch Run; Hamilton's RV Outlet in Saginaw; Tri-City RV in Bay City; Circle K RVs in Lapeer and McDowell RV Sales & Service in North Branch. Special show prices range from $6,995 to more than $75,000.

"Vacationing by RV is an affordable and laid-back way to explore Michigan," said Darren Ing, MARVAC show director. "With the new 'Sales Tax on the Difference' upgrading your current RV has never been more affordable." People trading-in a used RV to purchase a new RV will now only be taxed on the difference between the value of the trade-in and the new RV purchase, explained Ing.

For example, if the trade-in value of an RV is $50,000 and a new 2018 RV is $100,000, the six percent sales tax will only be applied on the difference, or $50,000, Ing explained.

With multiple MARVAC member campgrounds, RV financing and RV rentals, the Flint Camper & RV Show is a family-friendly event with exhibits throughout the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center. Attendees can pick up a complimentary copy of the 2018 Michigan RV & Campgrounds directory.

Attendees can sign up to win a Marvelous MARVAC Michigan Giveaway! Prizes include free camping stays and more from 10 participating MARVAC members. Winners and prizes will be chosen at random after the show ends March 18, 2018.

Adult admission is $6; senior admission (55 and over) is $5 and children 12 and under are free! Parking is free. Coupons for $1 off admission are at area Big Boy restaurants, local participating RV dealers, Dort Federal Credit Union's eight locations, the View Newspapers and online at www.marvac.org. For more information call 517.349.8881.

