Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Clove Oil Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of clove oil and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"Multiple benefits of clove oil and its end-use applications in several industries are increasing the demand for clove oil, resulting in increased initiatives to boost clove oil production," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, the analgesic, anti-depressant, antibiotic, and anti-bacterial properties of clove oil make it useful as a base component in anti-burn ointments used in injury, wounds, and cuts," added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Clove Oil Market:

Increase in government initiatives to support clove tree farmers

Emerging marketplace for essential oils due to multiple uses

Increased awareness of healthy lifestyle among consumers

Increase in government initiatives to support clove tree farmers:

Governments in Africa and Indonesia are increasingly introducing initiatives to support local clove tree farmers to boost economic growth. An increase in government initiatives will in turn help farmers access products and technologies that will improve crop growth and enable them to obtain better prices. For, instance the government of the Republic of Tanzania has implemented several measures which helped them boost production through policy reforms and law amendments.

Emerging marketplace for essential oils due to multiple uses:

Several essential oils including clove oil experience a high demand from end-user segments owing to their increased use as raw material in the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and spa industries as well as across several other products. The multiple applications of clove oil facilitate the buyers to source them as raw materials for manufacturing their end-product or directly sell to consumers, resulting in a higher opportunity for revenue growth.

Increased awareness of healthy lifestyle among consumers:

The end-consumers have increasingly become aware of the importance of a healthy lifestyle, which has generated interest in natural remedy such as aromatherapy that contributes to a healthier life. Such treatments require essential oils such as clove oil which further fuels its demand. Also, the numerous health benefits associated with natural essential oils will help buyers in attracting a large number of customers and engaging them for an extended period.

