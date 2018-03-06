Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2018) - Vangold Mining Corp. (TSXV: VAN) (OTC Pink: VGLDF) (FSE: E35B) ("Vangold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 16,666,667 Units consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant at a price of $0.12 per unit (the "Offering"). Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at $0.25 per share until the close of business on the day which is 36 months from the date of issue of the warrant.

Vangold intends to use the proceeds of up to $2,000,000 of the Offering to fund the Phase 2 drill program targeting the lower El Pinguico vein extension, and for general working capital.

Closing of the proposed Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. Finders fees may be payable in connection with this private placement. All the securities issuable will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing.

About Vangold Mining Corp.

Vangold is a development-stage silver and gold company with nine mining concessions in the Guanajuato, Mexico Mining District. Vangold is aggressively pursuing its production plans by bringing the historic El Pinguico mine back online. Having an acquisition focus, targeting advanced mineral properties and the pursuit of near production opportunities will continue to fuel our growth.

