

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $0.45 billion, or $1.19 per share. This was up from $0.30 billion, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to $4.07 billion. This was up from $3.51 billion last year.



Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $0.45 Bln. vs. $0.30 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.19 vs. $0.77 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 54.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q4): $4.07 Bln vs. $3.51 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.03 - $1.07



