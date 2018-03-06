

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $75.04 million, or $0.69 per share. This was higher than $66.94 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $1.09 billion. This was up from $1.03 billion last year.



Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $75.04 Mln. vs. $66.94 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.69 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.1% -Revenue (Q4): $1.09 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX