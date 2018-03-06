XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Driver Tony Osgood Honored for Three Million Miles Accident-Free

XPO Logistics Driver Tony Osgood Honored for Three Million Miles Accident-Free

GREENWICH, Conn. - March 6, 2018 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), one of the largest providers of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, today is celebrating the achievement of Tony Osgood, an LTL driver who has driven three million consecutive miles for XPO without a preventable accident.

Osgood, a professional truck driver for more than 39 years, drove his three millionth safe mile with XPO at the end of last year. He is based at XPO's LTL facility in New Orleans, La.

Troy Cooper, chief operating officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We're proud to have so many skilled professionals behind the wheel in our LTL business. Three million safe miles is impressive, and I thank Tony for his commitment. He inspires our entire company to be proactive in preventing accidents and injuries."

XPO, a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine for 2018. In 2017, the company was named one of America's Best Employers by Forbes magazine. XPO's commercial driving schools are located nationwide and offer free tuition, income while training and a quality driving career upon graduation. For more information about driver training and jobs, visit the Drive For Us (https://www.xpo.com/work-for-us/driver-jobs) page on XPO's website.

