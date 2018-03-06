FXCM, Inc.: FXCM Group Reports Monthly Metrics

LONDON, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM") (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=Feb%20Metrics-2018-03-06&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services, today announced certain key customer trading metrics for February 2018 for its retail and institutional foreign exchange business.
February 2018 Customer Trading Metrics from Continuing Operations:
- Customer trading volume (1) of $239 billion in February 2018, 4% lower than January 2018 and 19% higher than February 2017.
- Average customer trading volume (1) per day of $12.0 billion in February 2018, 5% higher than January 2018 and 20% higher than February 2017.
- An average of 415,479 client trades per day in February 2018, 18% higher than January 2018 and 2% higher than February 2017.
- Active accounts (2) of 112,354 as of February 28, 2018, a decrease of 2,539, or 2%, from January 31, 2018, and a decrease of 18,164, or 14%, from February 28, 2017.
- Tradeable accounts (3) of 94,801 as of February 28, 2018, a decrease of 422, or 0.4%, from January 31, 2018, and a decrease of 14,332, or 13%, from February 28, 2017.
This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of FXCM Group. FXCM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported operating data. Any updates to previously reported operating data will be reflected in the historical operating data that can be found on the Company's corporate website www.fxcm.com/uk (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/).
(1) Volume that FXCM customers traded in period is translated into US dollars.
(2) An Active Account represents an account that has traded at least once in the previous twelve months and represents total trading accounts for both retail and institutional.
(3) A Tradeable Account is an account with sufficient funds to place a trade in accordance with FXCM trading policies.
|Continuing Operations
|Jan-
18
|Feb-
18
|Mar-
18
|Apr-
18
|May-
18
|Jun-
18
|Jul-
18
|Aug-
18
|Sep-
17
|Oct-
17
|Nov-
17
|Dec -
18
|Trading Days in Period
|22
|20
|22
|21
|23
|21
|22
|23
|20
|23
|22
|20
|Active Accounts (1),(5)
|114,
893
|112,
354
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tradeable Accounts (2)
|95,
223
|94,
801
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Daily Average Trades - Customers
|352,
867
|415,
479
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total Customer Trading Volume
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3)
|250
|239
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Average Customer Trading Volume
per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3)
|$
|11.4
|$
|12.0
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Continuing Operations
|Jan-
17
|Feb-
17
|Mar -
17
|Apr-
17
|May-
17
|Jun-
17
|Jul-
17
|Aug-
17
|Sep-
17 (6)
|Oct-
17 (7)
|Nov-
17 (8)
|Dec-
17
|Trading Days in Period
|21
|20
|23
|20
|23
|22
|21
|23
|21
|22
|22
|20
|Active Accounts -
Ex FXCM US LLC (1),(5)
|132,
096
|130,
518
|130,
832
|129,
366
|128,
242
|125,
285
|124,
116
|123,
411
|122,
806
|121,
319
|118,
449
|116,
262
|Active Accounts -
FXCM US LLC (1),(5)
|46,
794
|45,
427
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Active Accounts (1),(5)
|178,
890
|175,
945
|130,
832
| 129,
366
|128,
242
|125,
285
|124,
116
|123,
411
|122,
806
|121,
319
|118,
449
|116,
262
|Tradeable Accounts -
Ex FXCM US LLC (2)
|106,
206
|109,
133
|109,
080
|108,
883
|109,
295
|109,8
29
|109,
838
|109,
441
|104,
356
|104,
120
|96,
550
|95,
939
|Tradeable Accounts -
FXCM US LLC (2)
|50,
611
|143
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tradeable Accounts (2)
|156,
817
|109,
276
|109,
080
|108,
883
|109,
295
|109,
829
|109,
838
|109,
441
|104,
356
|104,
120
|96,
550
|95,
939
|Daily Average Trades - Customers -
Ex FXCM US LLC
|488,
917
|408,
446
|387,
815
|347,
500
|334,
536
|340,
308
|321,
923
|339,
512
|334,
086
|304,
032
|336,
465
|299,
332
|Daily Average Trades - Customers -
FXCM US LLC
|113,
684
|73,
316
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Daily Average Trades - Customers
|602,
602
|481,
761
|387,
818
|347,
500
|334,
536
|340,
308
|321,
923
|339,
512
|334,
086
|304,
032
|336,
465
|299,
332
|Total Customer Trading Volume
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) -
Ex FXCM US LLC (3)
|253
|201
|225
|176
|213
|223
|197
|223
|196
|192
|218
|171
|Total Customer Trading Volume
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) -
FXCM US LLC (3)
|$
|62
|$
|38
|$
|0
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Total Customer Trading Volume
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3)
|$
|315
|$
|239
|$
|225
|$
|176
|$
|213
|$
|223
|$
|197
|$
|223
|$
|196
|$
|192
|$
|218
|$
|171
|Average Customer Trading Volume
per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) -
Ex FXCM US LLC (3)
|$
|12.0
|$
|10.1
|$
|9.8
|$
|8.8
|$
|9.3
|$
|10.1
|$
|9.4
|$
|9.7
|$
|9.3
|$
|8.7
|$
|9.9
|$
|8.6
|Average Customer Trading Volume
per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) -
FXCM US LLC (3)
|$
|2.9
|$
|1.9
|$
|0.0
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Average Customer Trading Volume
per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3)
|$
|15.0
|$
|11.9
|$
|9.8
|$
|8.8
|$
|9.3
|$
|10.1
|$
|9.4
|$
|9.7
|$
|9.3
|$
|8.7
|$
|9.9
|$
|8.6
|Continuing Operations
|Jan-
16
|Feb-
16
|Mar-
16
|Apr-
16
|May-
16
|Jun-
16
|Jul-
16
|Aug-
16
|Sep-
16 (4)
|Oct-
16
|Nov-
16
|Dec-
16
|Trading Days in Period
|20
|21
|23
|21
|22
|22
|21
|23
|22
|21
|22
|21
|Active Accounts -
Ex FXCM US LLC (1),(5)
|130,
837
|133,
354
|132,
734
|133,
035
|133,
383
|133,
412
|131,641
|131,
067
|132,
113
|132,
283
|133,
138
|132,
524
|Active Accounts -
FXCM US LLC (1),(5)
|41,
363
|42,
454
|43,
273
|44,
036
|44,
756
|45,253
|45,183
|44,
816
|45,
834
|45,
795
|46,
420
|46,
378
|Active Accounts (1),(5)
|172,
200
|175,
808
|176,
007
|177,
071
|178,
139
|178,665
|176,824
|175,
883
|177,
947
|178,
078
|179,
558
|178,
902
|Tradeable Accounts -
Ex FXCM US LLC (2)
|109,
093
|111,
278
|112,
708
|113,
705
|115,
177
|115,982
|116,405
|119,
032
|105,
500
|105,
749
|105,
903
|105,
582
|Tradeable Accounts -
FXCM US LLC (2)
|53,
543
|54,
001
|54,
656
|55,
463
|55,
673
|55,525
|55,264
|54,
416
|49,
567
|49,
237
|50,
025
|49,
771
|Tradeable Accounts (2)
|162,
636
|165,
279
|167,
364
|169,
168
|170,
850
|171,507
|171,669
|173,
448
|155,
067
|154,
986
|155,
928
|155,
353
|Daily Average Trades -
Customers - Ex FXCM US LLC
|598,
424
|576,
345
|504,
069
|523,
385
|491,
144
|505,934
|503,479
|436,
116
|504,
103
|477,
914
|538,
144
|426,
394
|Daily Average Trades -
Customers - FXCM US LLC
|131,
791
|128,
315
|111,
605
| 115,
111
|105,
165
|115,001
|115,135
|95,
470
|100,
295
|97,
893
|110,
801
|92,
866
|Daily Average Trades - Customers
|730,
215
|704,
660
|615,
674
|638,
496
|596,
309
|620,934
|618,614
|531,
586
|604,
398
|575,
807
|648,
945
|519,
260
|Total Customer Trading Volume
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) -
Ex FXCM US LLC (3)
|$
|305
|$
|299
|$
|313
|$
|300
|$
|271
|$
|270
|$
|257
|$
|241
|$
|291
|$
|272
|$
|311
|$
|214
|Total Customer Trading Volume
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) -
FXCM US LLC (3)
|$
|62
|$
|63
|$
|61
|$
|61
|$
|59
|$
|62
|$
|65
|$
|54
|$
|62
|$
|57
|$
|70
|$
|46
|Total Customer Trading Volume
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3)
|$
|367
|$
|362
|$
|375
|$
|361
|$
|330
|$
|332
|$
|322
|$
|295
|$
|353
|$
|329
|$
|381
|$
|260
|Average Customer Trading Volume
per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) -
Ex FXCM US LLC (3)
|$
|15.2
|$
|14.3
|$
|13.6
|$
|14.3
|$
|12.3
|$
|12.3
|$
|12.3
|$
|10.5
|$
|13.2
|$
|13.0
|$
|14.2
|$
|10.2
|Average Customer Trading Volume
per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) -
FXCM US LLC (3)
|$
|3.1
|$
|3.0
|$
|2.7
|$
|2.9
|$
|2.7
|$
|2.8
|$
|3.1
|$
|2.3
|$
|2.8
|$
|2.7
|$
|3.2
|$
|2.2
|Average Customer Trading Volume
per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3)
|$
|18.4
|$
|17.2
|$
|16.3
|$
|17.2
|$
|15.0
|$
|15.1
|$
|15.4
|$
|12.8
|$
|16.0
|$
|15.6
|$
|17.3
|$
|12.4
|(1) An Active Account represents an account that has traded at least once in the previous 12 months.
|(2) A Tradeable Account is an account with sufficient funds to place a trade in accordance with FXCM trading policies.
|(3) Volume that FXCM customer traded in period translated into US dollars.
|(4) During September 2016, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable.
|(5) Active Accounts represent total trading accounts not only retail accounts.
|(6) During September 2017, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable.
|(7) During October 2017, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable.
|(8) During November 2017, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable.
|This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of FXCM Group, LLC.
|Data is for FXCM Group, LLC.
About FXCM:
FXCM (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=Feb%20Metrics-2018-03-06&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4) is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro (https://www.fxcmpro.com/) provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.
FXCM Group (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=Feb%20Metrics-2018-03-06&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4) is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=Feb%20Metrics-2018-03-06&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4)), FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (FXCM AU (https://www.fxcm.com/au/)), and all affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms under the FXCM group of companies [collectively "FXCM"].
