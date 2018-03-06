sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.03.2018 | 22:28
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FXCM, Inc.: FXCM Group Reports Monthly Metrics

LONDON, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM") (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=Feb%20Metrics-2018-03-06&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services, today announced certain key customer trading metrics for February 2018 for its retail and institutional foreign exchange business.

February 2018 Customer Trading Metrics from Continuing Operations:

  • Customer trading volume (1) of $239 billion in February 2018, 4% lower than January 2018 and 19% higher than February 2017.
  • Average customer trading volume (1) per day of $12.0 billion in February 2018, 5% higher than January 2018 and 20% higher than February 2017.
  • An average of 415,479 client trades per day in February 2018, 18% higher than January 2018 and 2% higher than February 2017.
  • Active accounts (2) of 112,354 as of February 28, 2018, a decrease of 2,539, or 2%, from January 31, 2018, and a decrease of 18,164, or 14%, from February 28, 2017.
  • Tradeable accounts (3) of 94,801 as of February 28, 2018, a decrease of 422, or 0.4%, from January 31, 2018, and a decrease of 14,332, or 13%, from February 28, 2017.

This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of FXCM Group. FXCM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported operating data. Any updates to previously reported operating data will be reflected in the historical operating data that can be found on the Company's corporate website www.fxcm.com/uk (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/).

(1) Volume that FXCM customers traded in period is translated into US dollars.
(2) An Active Account represents an account that has traded at least once in the previous twelve months and represents total trading accounts for both retail and institutional.
(3) A Tradeable Account is an account with sufficient funds to place a trade in accordance with FXCM trading policies.

Continuing Operations
Jan-
18		Feb-
18		Mar-
18		Apr-
18		May-
18		Jun-
18		Jul-
18		Aug-
18		Sep-
17		Oct-
17		Nov-
17		Dec -
18
Trading Days in Period 22 20 22 21 23 21 22 23 20 23 22 20
Active Accounts (1),(5) 114,
893		 112,
354		 - - - - - - - - - -
Tradeable Accounts (2) 95,
223		 94,
801		 - - - - - - - - - -
Daily Average Trades - Customers 352,
867		 415,
479		 - - - - - - - - - -
Total Customer Trading Volume
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3)		 250 239 - - - - - - - - - -
Average Customer Trading Volume
per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3)		$11.4$12.0$-$-$-$-$-$-$-$-$-$-
Continuing Operations
Jan-
17		Feb-
17		Mar -
17		Apr-
17		May-
17		Jun-
17		Jul-
17		Aug-
17		Sep-
17 (6)		Oct-
17 (7)		Nov-
17 (8)		Dec-
17
Trading Days in Period 21 20 23 20 23 22 21 23 21 22 22 20
Active Accounts -
Ex FXCM US LLC (1),(5)		 132,
096		 130,
518		 130,
832		 129,
366		 128,
242		 125,
285		 124,
116		 123,
411		 122,
806		 121,
319		 118,
449		 116,
262
Active Accounts -
FXCM US LLC (1),(5)		 46,
794		 45,
427		 - - - - - - - - - -
Active Accounts (1),(5) 178,
890		 175,
945		 130,
832		 129,
366 		128,
242		 125,
285		 124,
116		 123,
411		 122,
806		 121,
319		 118,
449		 116,
262
Tradeable Accounts -
Ex FXCM US LLC (2)		 106,
206		 109,
133		 109,
080		 108,
883		 109,
295		 109,8
29		 109,
838		 109,
441		 104,
356		 104,
120		 96,
550		 95,
939
Tradeable Accounts -
FXCM US LLC (2)		 50,
611		 143 - - - - - - - - - -
Tradeable Accounts (2) 156,
817		 109,
276		 109,
080		 108,
883		 109,
295		 109,
829		 109,
838		 109,
441		 104,
356		 104,
120		 96,
550		 95,
939
Daily Average Trades - Customers -
Ex FXCM US LLC		 488,
917		 408,
446		 387,
815		 347,
500		 334,
536		 340,
308		 321,
923		 339,
512		 334,
086		 304,
032		 336,
465		 299,
332
Daily Average Trades - Customers -
FXCM US LLC		 113,
684		 73,
316		 3 - - - - - - - - -
Daily Average Trades - Customers 602,
602		 481,
761		 387,
818		 347,
500		 334,
536		 340,
308		 321,
923		 339,
512		 334,
086		 304,
032		 336,
465		 299,
332
Total Customer Trading Volume
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) -
Ex FXCM US LLC (3)		 253 201 225 176 213 223 197 223 196 192 218 171
Total Customer Trading Volume
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) -
FXCM US LLC (3)		$62$38$0$-$-$-$-$-$-$-$-$-
Total Customer Trading Volume
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3)		$315$239$225$176$213$223$197$223$196$192$218$171
Average Customer Trading Volume
per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) -
Ex FXCM US LLC (3)		$12.0$10.1$9.8$8.8$9.3$10.1$9.4$9.7$9.3$8.7$9.9$8.6
Average Customer Trading Volume
per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) -
FXCM US LLC (3)		$2.9$1.9$0.0$-$-$-$-$-$-$-$-$-
Average Customer Trading Volume
per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3)		$15.0$11.9$9.8$8.8$9.3$10.1$9.4$9.7$9.3$8.7$9.9$8.6
Continuing Operations
Jan-
16		Feb-
16		Mar-
16		Apr-
16		May-
16		Jun-
16		Jul-
16		Aug-
16		Sep-
16 (4)		Oct-
16		Nov-
16		Dec-
16
Trading Days in Period 20 21 23 21 22 22 21 23 22 21 22 21
Active Accounts -
Ex FXCM US LLC (1),(5)		 130,
837		 133,
354		 132,
734		 133,
035		 133,
383		 133,
412		 131,641 131,
067		 132,
113		 132,
283		 133,
138		 132,
524
Active Accounts -
FXCM US LLC (1),(5)		 41,
363		 42,
454		 43,
273		 44,
036		 44,
756		 45,253 45,183 44,
816		 45,
834		 45,
795		 46,
420		 46,
378
Active Accounts (1),(5) 172,
200		 175,
808		 176,
007		 177,
071		 178,
139		 178,665 176,824 175,
883		 177,
947		 178,
078		 179,
558		 178,
902
Tradeable Accounts -
Ex FXCM US LLC (2)		 109,
093		 111,
278		 112,
708		 113,
705		 115,
177		 115,982 116,405 119,
032		 105,
500		 105,
749		 105,
903		 105,
582
Tradeable Accounts -
FXCM US LLC (2)		 53,
543		 54,
001		 54,
656		 55,
463		 55,
673		 55,525 55,264 54,
416		 49,
567		 49,
237		 50,
025		 49,
771
Tradeable Accounts (2) 162,
636		 165,
279		 167,
364		 169,
168		 170,
850		 171,507 171,669 173,
448		 155,
067		 154,
986		 155,
928		 155,
353
Daily Average Trades -
Customers - Ex FXCM US LLC		 598,
424		 576,
345		 504,
069		 523,
385		 491,
144		 505,934 503,479 436,
116		 504,
103		 477,
914		 538,
144		 426,
394
Daily Average Trades -
Customers - FXCM US LLC		 131,
791		 128,
315		 111,
605		 115,
111 		105,
165		 115,001 115,135 95,
470		 100,
295		 97,
893		 110,
801		 92,
866
Daily Average Trades - Customers 730,
215		 704,
660		 615,
674		 638,
496		 596,
309		 620,934 618,614 531,
586		 604,
398		 575,
807		 648,
945		 519,
260
Total Customer Trading Volume
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) -
Ex FXCM US LLC (3)		$305$299$313$300$271$270$257$241$291$272$311$214
Total Customer Trading Volume
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) -
FXCM US LLC (3)		$62$63$61$61$59$62$65$54$62$57$70$46
Total Customer Trading Volume
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3)		$367$362$375$361$330$332$322$295$353$329$381$260
Average Customer Trading Volume
per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) -
Ex FXCM US LLC (3)		$15.2$14.3$13.6$14.3$12.3$12.3$12.3$10.5$13.2$13.0$14.2$10.2
Average Customer Trading Volume
per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) -
FXCM US LLC (3)		$3.1$3.0$2.7$2.9$2.7$2.8$3.1$2.3$2.8$2.7$3.2$2.2
Average Customer Trading Volume
per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3)		$18.4$17.2$16.3$17.2$15.0$15.1$15.4$12.8$16.0$15.6$17.3$12.4
(1) An Active Account represents an account that has traded at least once in the previous 12 months.
(2) A Tradeable Account is an account with sufficient funds to place a trade in accordance with FXCM trading policies.
(3) Volume that FXCM customer traded in period translated into US dollars.
(4) During September 2016, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable.
(5) Active Accounts represent total trading accounts not only retail accounts.
(6) During September 2017, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable.
(7) During October 2017, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable.
(8) During November 2017, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable.
This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of FXCM Group, LLC.
Data is for FXCM Group, LLC.

About FXCM:

FXCM (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=Feb%20Metrics-2018-03-06&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4) is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro (https://www.fxcmpro.com/) provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

FXCM Group (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=Feb%20Metrics-2018-03-06&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4) is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=Feb%20Metrics-2018-03-06&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4)), FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (FXCM AU (https://www.fxcm.com/au/)), and all affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms under the FXCM group of companies [collectively "FXCM"].

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk, which may result in losses that could exceed your deposits, therefore may not be suitable for all investors. Read full disclaimer. (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/legal/trading-execution-risks/)

Jaclyn Sales, 646-432-2463
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
jsales@fxcm.com (mailto:jsales@fxcm.com)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FXCM, Inc. via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)