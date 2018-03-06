MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/06/18 -- Bombardier announced today that its best-selling Challenger 350 aircraft is progressing towards steep approach certification, allowing operators to perform landings under strict conditions, including the steep 5.5-degree approach angle and short runway of London City Airport. The aircraft recently completed its steep approach certification flight test campaign, and also performed several takeoffs and landings at the London City Airport to demonstrate this operational capability. Final certification is expected later this year. With its perfectly balanced design, the Challenger 350 aircraft offers customers a smooth ride and the opportunity to reach their chosen destination quickly and efficiently.

"The Challenger 350 aircraft's proven high performance and superior in-flight experience have made it the undeniable market leader in its segment," said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "With its upcoming steep approach certification, the Challenger 350 jet is cementing its leadership position and will offer the most flexibility to our discerning clientele."

As the only super mid-size aircraft that can fly full range at full fuel with full seat capacity, the Challenger 350 aircraft offers the luxury of having it all. Valued for its outstanding short-field performance, the aircraft climbs quickly and directly to 43,000 feet (13,106 metres) allowing passengers to reach their destination more efficiently. With the industry's best weather radar system and the best- equipped cockpit in its class, the Challenger 350 aircraft boasts leading-edge technology and is ready to meet current and future navigational requirements.

The Challenger 350 aircraft also boasts a world-class design and offers premium comfort. Its state-of- the-art acoustical insulation allows passengers to enjoy a restful flight with interior sound levels that are among the lowest in the super mid-size segment. The aircraft's wide and sleek cabin, along with industry-leading connectivity, ensure that passengers benefit from the ultimate business jet experience.

Existing Challenger 350 customers will be able to install the steep approach capability as a retrofit option in Bombardier's extensive network of service centres.

Challenger 350 aircraft: Designed with a no-compromise approach, the Challenger 350 aircraft effortlessly blends powerful performance and sleek styling to deliver an unrivalled private jet experience. Industry-leading connectivity, immersive sound and ergonomically-positioned touch screens are seamlessly integrated to create an intuitive and incomparable cabin experience. Paired with impressive high-performance attributes, the Challenger 350 aircraft is designed to access challenging airfields, climb faster, and cruise efficiently while providing a smooth ride. Standing the test of time, the Challenger 300 aircraft series are the best-selling business jets of the last decade.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

