ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies, had several of our research analysts on-site at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain, between Feb. 26-March 1, 2018.

ABI Research has compiled 13 quick reads, focusing on the most compelling transformative technologies, that highlight the "Future of the Mobile Industry: A Reality Check From Mobile World Congress 2018." Our analysts' perspectives help strategically guide our clients to see the bigger picture and act on it now.

MWC 2018 left many of the analysts at ABI Research deeply concerned about the future health of the mobile ecosystem and the Mobile Service Provider (MSP) community. There is a growing chasm between what MSPs should be doing versus what they are doing and can do.

Here are some noteworthy observations:

It's about solutions not technologies : MSPs are not simplifying the decision tree for potential customers but rather complicating it and slowing down market momentum.

: MSPs are not simplifying the decision tree for potential customers but rather complicating it and slowing down market momentum. Digital transformation is more than a technology drive: It's a complete end-to-end process that touches IT, operations, human resources, management structure and corporate culture.

It's a complete end-to-end process that touches IT, operations, human resources, management structure and corporate culture. MSPs can't talk vertical language: There is a fundamental disconnect between how MSPs communicate and how potential vertical market customers outline needs.

There is a fundamental disconnect between how MSPs communicate and how potential vertical market customers outline needs. There is no killer business model : MSPs have an unnatural fixation with killer apps and business models. There will be no single model for 5G.

: MSPs have an unnatural fixation with killer apps and business models. There will be no single model for 5G. More partnerships needed, can't build it alone: MSPs need more partnerships than ever to build a competitive technological ecosystem-based solution while at the same time, correctly exposing their capabilities to prospective new clients.

WHAT VISIONARIES SHOULD HAVE LEARNED FROM MWC 2018 ABOUT:

AI & Machine Learning

AR & Mixed Reality

Digital Security

Handsets & Devices

Location Technologies

M2M, IoT & IoE

Mobile Network Infrastructure

Robotics, Automation & Intelligent Systems

Smart Cities & Smart Spaces

Smart Manufacturing

Telco Cloud Platforms & Digital Transformation

Video, VR & OTT

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth& Wireless Connectivity

