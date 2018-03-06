

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz reported February sales of 163,580 vehicles, an increase of 6.3% over prior year. In the Europe region, a total of 63,593 units were sold, up 1.8%. The SUVs from Mercedes-Benz reported sales of 59,807 units sold in February, surpassing the prior-year month by 13.9%.



Mercedes-Benz said the first Mercedes-Benz model under the EQ brand, the EQC, will be presented to the public for the first time in the current year and produced at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen as of 2019. By 2022, Mercedes-Benz Cars plans to have more than ten fully electric vehicles on the market.



'At the Geneva Motor Show, one of the models amazing our customers will be the newly developed four-door Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé. In Geneva, we will also present the electric smart models that now belong to the EQ brand and show how much fun urban electric mobility can be. Customers can look forward to optimized charging time and a new electricmobility app. And Mercedes-Benz offers another new product with its new 'Mercedes me Flexperience' mobility service, through which customers can use our cars with a kind of subscription,' said Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales.



